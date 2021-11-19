UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Dive At Open

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong shares dive at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open on Friday, dragged by market heavyweight Alibaba after it announced a huge plunge in quarterly profits and lowered its revenue outlook as it was hit by a government crackdown on tech firms as well as slowing economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.52 percent, or 385.32 points, to 24,934.40. Alibaba lost more than 10 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.43 points to 3,519.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.99 points, to 2,457.87.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

46 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply a ..

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply agreement at Dubai Air Show

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

9 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

9 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.