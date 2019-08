(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dipped in the morning session Wednesday, dashing hopes of a recovery after shares inched up at the open as investors remained tense over the escalating US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.37 percent, or 97.10 points, to 25,879.14 by the break.