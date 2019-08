Hong Kong stocks were down Thursday morning, tracking hefty losses on Wall Street as fears of a global recession grew

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.17 percent or 42.59 points to end the morning at 25,259.69.