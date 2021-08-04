Hong Kong shares down at open

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday's morning session slightly lower, extending the previous day's losses.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 32.99 points, to 26,161.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.15 percent, or 5.05 points, to 3,442.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.17 percent, or 4.08 points, to 2,419.89.