Hong Kong shares down at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Friday with losses following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by resurgent fears about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.64 percent, or 159.11 points to 24,633.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 percent, or 16.40 points to 3,451.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.65 percent, or 14.90 points to 2,287.27.