Hong Kong shares down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong opened sharply lower Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist regions of Ukraine, ramping up expectations of a conflict.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.

98 percent, or 477.53 points to 23,692.54.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.50 percent, or 17.32 points to 3,473.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.59 percent, or 13.68 points to 2,312.12.