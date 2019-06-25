UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Edge Down At Open

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong shares edge down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday following a soft lead from Wall Street as traders bide their time ahead of the Group of 20 summit at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.

23 percent, or 65.04 points, to 28,447.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.24 points, to 3,004.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.12 percent, or 1.92 points, to 1,574.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

6 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

7 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

8 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.