Hong Kong shares edge down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday following a soft lead from Wall Street as traders bide their time ahead of the Group of 20 summit at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.

23 percent, or 65.04 points, to 28,447.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.24 points, to 3,004.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.12 percent, or 1.92 points, to 1,574.17.