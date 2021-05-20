Hong Kong shares end down

Stocks fell in Hong Kong on Thursday as investors returned from a midweek break to play catch-up with a sell-off across world markets.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.50 percent, or 143.52 points, to 28,450.29

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 4.02 points, to 3,506.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.90 points, to 2,330.36.