Hong Kong shares end down 26 april 2021

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with losses as investors failed to maintain an early rally, with attention on this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

43 percent, or 125.92 points, at 28,952.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.95 percent, or 33.00 points, to 3,441.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 17.24 points, to 2,281.30.