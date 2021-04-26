UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End Down 26 April 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:43 PM

Hong Kong shares end down 26 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with losses as investors failed to maintain an early rally, with attention on this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with losses as investors failed to maintain an early rally, with attention on this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

43 percent, or 125.92 points, at 28,952.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.95 percent, or 33.00 points, to 3,441.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 17.24 points, to 2,281.30.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Youth killed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UAE, European Union host workshops on combating mo ..

16 minutes ago

Wheat harvesting, threshing in full swing in Potoh ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,803 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

21 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing wife in faisalab ..

21 minutes ago

"Babar, best in the world at the moment" says Mian ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.