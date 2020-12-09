Hong Kong shares end higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday on a positive note as traders welcomed signs US lawmakers are moving towards agreeing a much-needed stimulus for the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

75 percent, or 198.28 points, to close at 26,502.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 6.43 points, to 3,410.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.88 percent, or 43.17 points, to 2,250.81.