(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break on Friday with gains, supported by vaccine optimism but investors remain concerned about surging virus cases globally that are forcing fresh containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 92.10 points, to 26,449.07.