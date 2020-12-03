Hong Kong Shares End Morning Higher
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:57 PM
Hong Kong shares went into the break on a healthy note Thursday as hopes for a breakthrough on a new US stimulus added to ongoing vaccine optimism.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 149.58 points, to 26,682.16.