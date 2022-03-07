Hong Kong shares end sharply down

Hong Kong stocks finished nearly four percent down Monday as the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to rattle global markets

Hong Kong, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished nearly four percent down Monday as the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to rattle global markets.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 3.93 percent, or 860.08 points, to 21,045.21.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 2.17 percent, or 74.79 points, to 3,372.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.70 percent, or 61.23 points, to 2,203.41.