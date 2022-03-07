UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares End Sharply Down

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong shares end sharply down

Hong Kong stocks finished nearly four percent down Monday as the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to rattle global markets

Hong Kong, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished nearly four percent down Monday as the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to rattle global markets.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 3.93 percent, or 860.08 points, to 21,045.21.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 2.17 percent, or 74.79 points, to 3,372.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.70 percent, or 61.23 points, to 2,203.41.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Is ..

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

11 minutes ago
 Nayeem Khan condemns surge in youth's arrest spree ..

Nayeem Khan condemns surge in youth's arrest spree, HR violations in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president R ..

Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president Rafiq Tarar

2 minutes ago
 European stocks extend slump at open

European stocks extend slump at open

4 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns killing ..

Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns killing of infant girl

4 minutes ago
 JKNF chief condemns arrest spree of youth in IIOJK ..

JKNF chief condemns arrest spree of youth in IIOJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>