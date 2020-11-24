UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares End Slightly Higher

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:02 PM

Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Tuesday as Joe Biden was allowed to begin his transition into the White House, though concerns about a fresh virus spike in the city tempered the gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Tuesday as Joe Biden was allowed to begin his transition into the White House, though concerns about a fresh virus spike in the city tempered the gains.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 percent, or 102.00 points, to 26,588.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 11.67 points, to 3,402.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also fell 0.34 percent, or 7.81 points, to 2,294.15.

