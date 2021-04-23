UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End The Week Higher

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Hong Kong shares end the week higher

Hong Kong stocks were higher in Friday morning trade despite pressure on Wall Street equities after reports the Biden administration was weighing a tax increase on high earners

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks were higher in Friday morning trade despite pressure on Wall Street equities after reports the Biden administration was weighing a tax increase on high earners.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 1.12 percent, or 323.

41 points, at 29,078.75, marking a 0.9 percent rise for the week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.26 percent, or 9.05 points, to 3,474.17, ending the week 2.21 percent higher.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange finished up 0.45 percent, or 10.37 points, to 2,298.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Putin announces 10-day non-working period in May t ..

2 minutes ago

Notorious bootlegger held, liquor recovered in mul ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in T ..

2 minutes ago

Scores killed in Ethiopia ethnic strife: official

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

6 minutes ago

Hungary restaurant terraces to reopen, cinemas to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.