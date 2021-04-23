Hong Kong shares end the week higher

Hong Kong stocks were higher in Friday morning trade despite pressure on Wall Street equities after reports the Biden administration was weighing a tax increase on high earners

The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 1.12 percent, or 323.

41 points, at 29,078.75, marking a 0.9 percent rise for the week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.26 percent, or 9.05 points, to 3,474.17, ending the week 2.21 percent higher.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange finished up 0.45 percent, or 10.37 points, to 2,298.55.