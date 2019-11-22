Hong Kong shares end week on positive note

Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a positive note Friday but investors remain nervous about the impact on the local economy and trade talks from a US lawmakers' bill supporting the city's rights

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.48 percent, or 128.20 points, to 26,595.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.63 percent, or 18.35 points, to 2,885.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.45 percent, or 23.72 points, to 1,607.52.