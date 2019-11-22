UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End Week On Positive Note

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong shares end week on positive note

Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a positive note Friday but investors remain nervous about the impact on the local economy and trade talks from a US lawmakers' bill supporting the city's rights

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a positive note Friday but investors remain nervous about the impact on the local economy and trade talks from a US lawmakers' bill supporting the city's rights.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.48 percent, or 128.20 points, to 26,595.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.63 percent, or 18.35 points, to 2,885.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.45 percent, or 23.72 points, to 1,607.52.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

In the backdrop of the decision of the Independent ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ HR concludes training for 54 empl ..

17 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hold Big Press ..

21 minutes ago

Pure drinking water key to decrease ratio of high ..

21 minutes ago

AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, internatio ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan-Russian joint commission to foster cooper ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.