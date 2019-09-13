Hong Kong shares end week with sharp gains

Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with a flourish as investors were cheered by easing tensions in the China-US trade row while also betting on another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with a flourish as investors were cheered by easing tensions in the China-US trade row while also betting on another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.98 percent, or 265.06 points, to 27,352.69.