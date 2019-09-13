UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares End Week With Sharp Gains

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong shares end week with sharp gains

Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with a flourish as investors were cheered by easing tensions in the China-US trade row while also betting on another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.98 percent, or 265.06 points, to 27,352.69.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.98 percent, or 265.06 points, to 27,352.69.

More Stories From Business

