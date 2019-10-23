UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares End With Deep Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Shares fell in Hong Kong on Wednesday in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, with traders keeping tabs on the possible reaction to a report saying China is drawing up a plan to remove the city's leader Carrie Lam after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Shares fell in Hong Kong on Wednesday in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, with traders keeping tabs on the possible reaction to a report saying China is drawing up a plan to remove the city's leader Carrie Lam after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.82 percent, or 219.47 points, to 26,566.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.43 percent, or 12.76 points, to 2,941.62 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.79 percent, or 12.81 points, to 1,681.40.

