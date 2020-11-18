UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:33 PM

Hong Kong shares end with gains

Hong Kong stocks rose again Wednesday on lingering optimism over strong results from vaccine trials that has fanned hopes the world can begin a return to normal in the new year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose again Wednesday on lingering optimism over strong results from vaccine trials that has fanned hopes the world can begin a return to normal in the new year.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

49 percent, or 129.20 points, to 26,544.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 7.41 points, to 3,347.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.34 percent, or 7.74 points, to 2261.59.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt announces to impose “smart lock ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

41 seconds ago

NTUF invites applications for Ehsaas scholarship p ..

42 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indepen ..

4 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions cannot alter Kashmir's disp ..

44 seconds ago

European stock markets fall at open

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.