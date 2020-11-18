Hong Kong shares end with gains

Hong Kong stocks rose again Wednesday on lingering optimism over strong results from vaccine trials that has fanned hopes the world can begin a return to normal in the new year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose again Wednesday on lingering optimism over strong results from vaccine trials that has fanned hopes the world can begin a return to normal in the new year.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

49 percent, or 129.20 points, to 26,544.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 7.41 points, to 3,347.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.34 percent, or 7.74 points, to 2261.59.