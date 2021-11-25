Hong Kong shares end with gains

Hong Kong shares rose Thursday thanks to gains in recently beaten-down tech firms and following a positive lead from Wall Street, though traders remained on edge over soaring global inflation

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 percent, or 54.66 points, to 24,740.16.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 8.52 points, to 3,584.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.33 percent, or 8.25 points, to 2,512.22.