UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End With Losses

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:04 PM

Hong Kong shares end with losses

Hong Kong shares closed in the red Thursday following losses on Wall Street as investors fret over stuttering US stimulus talks and faltering post-Brexit trade negotiations

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed in the red Thursday following losses on Wall Street as investors fret over stuttering US stimulus talks and faltering post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

35 percent, or 92.25 points, to close at 26,410.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.31 points to 3,373.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.62 points, to 2,253.43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Armenia records 1,174 new COVID-19 cases

2 seconds ago

Postal Rest Houses available for general public in ..

4 seconds ago

Russian Oxygen Supply System at ISS Restored - Ros ..

4 minutes ago

European equities advance at open

4 minutes ago

Electric fan exports increases 11.97% in 4 months

4 minutes ago

France imposes 135 mn euros in fines on Google, Am ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.