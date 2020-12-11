UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares End With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed in the red Thursday following losses on Wall Street as investors fret over stuttering US stimulus talks and faltering post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

35 percent, or 92.25 points, to close at 26,410.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.31 points to 3,373.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.62 points, to 2,253.43.

