Hong Kong Shares End With More Big Gains

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:31 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with more healthy gains Tuesday as world markets surged on news that a vaccine being worked on by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had been 90 percent successful in trials.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.10 percent, or 285.31 points, to 26,301.48.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.40 percent, or 13.59 points, to 3,360.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.05 percent, or 24.61 points, to 2,308.85.

