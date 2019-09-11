UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares End With Sharp Gains

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:54 PM

Hong Kong shares end with sharp gains

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, in line with healthy gains across Asia on optimism about the outlook for next month's China-US trade talks and following Beijing's decision to further open up its financial markets

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, in line with healthy gains across Asia on optimism about the outlook for next month's China-US trade talks and following Beijing's decision to further open up its financial markets.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.78 percent, or 475.38 points, to 27,159.06.

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41 percent, or 12.39 points, to 3,008.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracksstocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.93 percent, or 15.77 points,to 1,671.54.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 2 ..

34 seconds ago

AJK observes Ashura with full religious solemnity ..

36 seconds ago

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani , Info min ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom, Lukoil Interested in Developing ..

39 seconds ago

Vaccination against 10 fatal diseases commences in ..

41 seconds ago

PMYAP to launch YES to develop entrepreneurship cu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.