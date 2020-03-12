Hong Kong shares end with steep losses

UrduPoint.com
Thu 12th March 2020

Hong Kong stocks took another beating Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the US reinforced worries about a global recession

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks took another beating Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the US reinforced worries about a global recession.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 3.

66 percent, or 922.54 points, to close at 24,309.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.52 percent, or 45.03 points, to 2,923.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 2.20 percent, or 40.84 points, to 1,818.56.

