Hong Kong Shares End With Strong Gains

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:22 PM

Hong Kong shares end with strong gains

Hong Kong shares posted healthy gains Tuesday as the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world was compounded by hopes for a vaccine for the coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares posted healthy gains Tuesday as the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world was compounded by hopes for a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

89 percent, or 453.36 points, to 24,388.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 percent, or 23.16 points, to 2,898.58, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.26 percent, or 22.73 points, to 1,823.57.

