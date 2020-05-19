Hong Kong shares end with strong gains

Hong Kong shares posted healthy gains Tuesday as the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world was compounded by hopes for a vaccine for the coronavirus

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

89 percent, or 453.36 points, to 24,388.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 percent, or 23.16 points, to 2,898.58, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.26 percent, or 22.73 points, to 1,823.57.