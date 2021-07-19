Hong Kong shares fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street at the end of last week fuelled by renewed worries about inflation and the virus.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.

78 percent, or 218.14 points, to 27,786.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,530.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 3.13 points, to 2,450.94.