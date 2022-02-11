UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Fall At Open

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong shares fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with a loss Friday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by a forecast-beating US inflation reading that fanned fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates sharply.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 87.15 points, to 24,837.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.39 percent, or 13.63 points, to 3,472.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.50 percent, or 11.40 points, to 2,291.07.

