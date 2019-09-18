UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Fall For Third Day

Hong Kong shares fall for third day

Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with losses, extending a sell-off to a third day as traders fret over the impact of protests on the city, while they are awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with losses, extending a sell-off to a third day as traders fret over the impact of protests on the city, while they are awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 percent, or 36.12 points, to 26,754.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.25 percent, or 7.54 points, to 2,985.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.26 percent, or 4.26 points, to 1,655.61.

