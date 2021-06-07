UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Fall In Opening Trade

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong shares fall in opening trade

Hong Kong, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade Monday after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg news that President Joe Biden should press ahead with his US$4 trillion spending plan even if it triggers inflation and leads to a rise in interest rates.

The Hang Seng slid 0.81 percent, or 233.93 points, to 28,684.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 1.34 points to 3,590.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.23 percent, or 5.64 points to 2,402.01.

