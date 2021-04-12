Hong Kong Shares Finish Down 12 April 2021
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:36 PM
Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with more losses, in line with a heavy sell-off across Asia, as investors struggled to track a record close on Wall Street with attention now on the beginning of the earnings season
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with more losses, in line with a heavy sell-off across Asia, as investors struggled to track a record close on Wall Street with attention now on the beginning of the earnings season.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.86 percent, or 245.52 points, to 28,453.28.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.09 percent, or 37.73 points, to 3,412.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 2.13 percent, or 47.69 points, to 2,188.89.