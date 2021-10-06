UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Finish Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Hong Kong shares finish down

Hong Kong shares closed with more losses on Wednesday as inflation fears and expectations of an end to central banks' loose monetary policies added to uncertainty surrounding troubled property giant China Evergrande

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with more losses on Wednesday as inflation fears and expectations of an end to central banks' loose monetary policies added to uncertainty surrounding troubled property giant China Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.57 percent, or 137.66 points, to 23,966.49.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong

Recent Stories

President approves Decree establishing Federal Aut ..

President approves Decree establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizensh ..

1 minute ago
 CP&WB anti-begging campaign is in full swing

CP&WB anti-begging campaign is in full swing

2 minutes ago
 Russia reports more than 900 Covid deaths in 24 ho ..

Russia reports more than 900 Covid deaths in 24 hours for first time

2 minutes ago
 Thai activists commemorate brutal student massacre ..

Thai activists commemorate brutal student massacre

11 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulat ..

Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations - Operator

11 minutes ago
 Australia to End Offshore Migrant Processing in Pa ..

Australia to End Offshore Migrant Processing in Papua New Guinea

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.