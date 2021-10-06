Hong Kong shares finish down

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with more losses on Wednesday as inflation fears and expectations of an end to central banks' loose monetary policies added to uncertainty surrounding troubled property giant China Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.57 percent, or 137.66 points, to 23,966.49.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.