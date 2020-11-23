Hong Kong shares finish higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished higher Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine being rolled out as soon as next month, though gains were capped by worries over a fresh spike local spike in infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 percent, or 34.66 points, to 26,486.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.09 percent, or 36.76 points, to 3,414.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.54 percent, or 12.45 points, to 2,301.96.