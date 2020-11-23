UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Finish Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:22 PM

Hong Kong shares finish higher

Hong Kong stocks finished higher Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine being rolled out as soon as next month, though gains were capped by worries over a fresh spike local spike in infection

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished higher Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine being rolled out as soon as next month, though gains were capped by worries over a fresh spike local spike in infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 percent, or 34.66 points, to 26,486.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.09 percent, or 36.76 points, to 3,414.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.54 percent, or 12.45 points, to 2,301.96.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LCCI opposes Punjab govt's decision of closing sho ..

3 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for electr ..

8 minutes ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly visits Saudi Arabia, ..

37 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation

43 seconds ago

62 police officers and officials reshuffled

44 seconds ago

Two police officials suspended over torturing arre ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.