Hong Kong Shares Finish Higher
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:05 PM
Hong Kong, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares enjoyed healthy gains on Tuesday following two days of losses as traders welcomed data showing the city's economy grew in the first three months of the year, having contracted for seven straight quarters.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.70 percent, or 199.60 points, to 28,557.14.