Hong Kong shares finish higher

Hong Kong, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares enjoyed healthy gains on Tuesday following two days of losses as traders welcomed data showing the city's economy grew in the first three months of the year, having contracted for seven straight quarters.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.70 percent, or 199.60 points, to 28,557.14.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.