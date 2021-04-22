Hong Kong Shares Finish Higher 22 April 2021
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:43 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday after Wall Street recovered from a two-day slump.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.47 percent, or 133.42 points, at 28,755.34.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23 percent, or 7.82 points, to 3,465.11, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.48 percent, or 10.97 points, to 2,288.19.