Hong Kong Shares Finish Lower

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:39 PM

Hong Kong shares finish lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong and mainland stocks ended lower Thursday following a soft lead from Wall Street and on concerns about tight liquidity in Chinese financial markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

37 percent, or 107.69 points, to 28,793.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.52 percent, or 17.73 points, to 3,398.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.54 percent, or 11.93 points, to 2,206.55.

