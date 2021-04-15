Hong Kong Shares Finish Lower
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:39 PM
Hong Kong and mainland stocks ended lower Thursday following a soft lead from Wall Street and on concerns about tight liquidity in Chinese financial markets
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong and mainland stocks ended lower Thursday following a soft lead from Wall Street and on concerns about tight liquidity in Chinese financial markets.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.
37 percent, or 107.69 points, to 28,793.14.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.52 percent, or 17.73 points, to 3,398.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.54 percent, or 11.93 points, to 2,206.55.