Hong Kong Shares Finish Lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th Nov, 2021
Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:08 PM
Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Monday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies that was fuelled by hopes for a quicker pace of reopening after Pfizer announced a successful trial of its pill to treat Covid
Hong Kong, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Monday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies that was fuelled by hopes for a quicker pace of reopening after Pfizer announced a successful trial of its pill to treat Covid.
The Hang Seng Index gave up 0.43 percent, or 106.74 points, to 24,763.77.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 7.06 points, to 3,498.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.48 percent, or 11.56 points, to 2,417.97.