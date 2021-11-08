UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Finish Lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th Nov, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:08 PM

Hong Kong shares finish lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th Nov, 2021

Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Monday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies that was fuelled by hopes for a quicker pace of reopening after Pfizer announced a successful trial of its pill to treat Covid

Hong Kong, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Monday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies that was fuelled by hopes for a quicker pace of reopening after Pfizer announced a successful trial of its pill to treat Covid.

The Hang Seng Index gave up 0.43 percent, or 106.74 points, to 24,763.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 7.06 points, to 3,498.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.48 percent, or 11.56 points, to 2,417.97.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting ..

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting COVID-19 positivity ratio

21 minutes ago
 80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

21 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

29 minutes ago
 Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: ..

Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: Tarin

25 minutes ago
 Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 7 ..

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

25 minutes ago
 Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP2 ..

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP26, Outdoing Any National Deleg ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.