Hong Kong shares finish lower on profit-taking

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed Wednesday with losses following a four-day rally fuelled by optimism over a virus vaccine and Joe Biden's US election victory.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

28 percent, or 74.50 points, to 26,226.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.53 percent, or 17.95 points, to 3,342.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.94 percent, or 44.89 points, to 2,263.96.