UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Finish Lower On Profit-taking

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:18 PM

Hong Kong shares finish lower on profit-taking

Hong Kong shares closed Wednesday with losses following a four-day rally fuelled by optimism over a virus vaccine and Joe Biden's US election victory

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed Wednesday with losses following a four-day rally fuelled by optimism over a virus vaccine and Joe Biden's US election victory.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

28 percent, or 74.50 points, to 26,226.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.53 percent, or 17.95 points, to 3,342.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.94 percent, or 44.89 points, to 2,263.96.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

20 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

25 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

35 minutes ago

KIIR seeks Biden administration's deeper engagemen ..

1 minute ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 30 Ceasefire Viol ..

1 minute ago

Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khali ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.