Hong Kong shares finish lower on profit-taking

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday on profit-taking from recent big gains, while traders are also growing concerned about a surge in global virus infections that could derail countries' economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.22 percent, or 57.60 points, to 26,169.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 percent, or 3.52 points, to 3,338.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.43 percent, or 9.79 points, to 2,273.74.