Hong Kong Shares Finish Lower On Profit-taking
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:14 PM
Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday on profit-taking from recent big gains, while traders are also growing concerned about a surge in global virus infections that could derail countries' economic recovery
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.22 percent, or 57.60 points, to 26,169.38.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 percent, or 3.52 points, to 3,338.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.43 percent, or 9.79 points, to 2,273.74.