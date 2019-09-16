Hong Kong shares finish sharply lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong shares fell on Monday following last week's healthy gains.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.83 percent, or 228.14 points, to 27,124.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.49 points to 3,030.75, while the Shenzhen CompositeIndex, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.23percent, or 3.86 points, to 1,685.09.