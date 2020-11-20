Hong Kong shares finish week on positive note

Hong Kong stocks closed the week with gains Friday though optimism over a vaccine was tempered by fears about a surge in the coronavirus around the world

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed the week with gains Friday though optimism over a vaccine was tempered by fears about a surge in the coronavirus around the world.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

36 percent, or 94.57 points, to 26,451.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 14.64 points, to 3,377.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.60 percent, or 13.66 points, to 2,289.51.

