Hong Kong shares finish week with a loss

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Friday, marking a fourth straight loss as investors fret over a second wave of infections, the long path to economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

14 percent, or 32.27 points, to 23,797.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.07 percent, or 1.88 points, to 2,868.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.16 percent, or 2.87 points, to 1,808.56.