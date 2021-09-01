Hong Kong Shares Finish With Fresh Gains 1st Sep, 2021
Hong Kong shares finished with fresh gains Wednesday as investors built on a recent rally supported by bargain-buying of tech firms, which have been hit for weeks by China's regulatory crackdown on a range of industries
The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 percent, or 149.30 points, to 26,028.29.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.65 percent, or 23.16 points, to 3,567.10, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.49 percent, or 11.97 points, to 2,417.89.