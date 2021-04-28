Hong Kong shares finish with gains 28 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday on a positive note, in line with gains across Asia, as traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday on a positive note, in line with gains across Asia, as traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

45 percent, or 129.80 points, to 29,071.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 percent, or 14.46 points, to 3,457.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.83 percent, or 19.01 points, to 2,300.94.