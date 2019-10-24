UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Finish With Gains

Thu 24th October 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with healthy gains, in line with an advance in most other Asian markets, following a lead from Wall Street

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with healthy gains, in line with an advance in most other Asian markets, following a lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 percent, or 231.

22 points, to 26,797.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.70 points to 2,940.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.13 percent, or 2.07 points, to 1,616.33.

