Hong Kong Shares Finish With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:53 PM



Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, hit by profit-taking and concerns about fresh China-US tensions, which overshadowed data showing China's exports rose at their fastest pace in almost three years last month

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, hit by profit-taking and concerns about fresh China-US tensions, which overshadowed data showing China's exports rose at their fastest pace in almost three years last month.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 percent, or 329.07 points, to 26,506.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.81 percent, or 27.98 points, to 3,416.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.30 percent, or 6.92 points to 2,294.91

