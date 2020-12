Hong Kong shares finish with losses

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, hit by profit-taking and concerns about fresh China-US tensions, which overshadowed data showing China's exports rose at their fastest pace in almost three years last month

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 percent, or 329.07 points, to 26,506.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.81 percent, or 27.98 points, to 3,416.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.30 percent, or 6.92 points to 2,294.91