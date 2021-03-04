UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Finished Sharply Lower 04 March 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Hong Kong shares finished sharply lower 04 march 2021

Hong Kong shares finished with a big loss Thursday as economic recovery optimism gives way to worries that a surge in prices will lead to a hike in interest rates

Hong Kong, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with a big loss Thursday as economic recovery optimism gives way to worries that a surge in prices will lead to a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

15 percent, or 643.63 points, to 29,236.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.05 percent, or 73.41 points, to 3,503.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 2.90 percent, or 68.44 points, to 2,294.67.

