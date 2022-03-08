UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Finished Sharply Lower

Hong Kong shares finished sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks closed with more steep losses Tuesday as the Ukraine war sends crude prices surging and ramps up fears about the impact on the global economy

Hong Kong stocks closed with more steep losses Tuesday as the Ukraine war sends crude prices surging and ramps up fears about the impact on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.

39 percent, or 291.76 points, to 20,765.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.35 percent, or 79.33 points, to 3,293.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.89 percent, or 63.75 points, to 2,139.67.

>