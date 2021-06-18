Hong Kong shares kick off on front foot

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains Friday morning, extending the previous day's advances, as traders try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start tapering its monetary policy after officials brought forward their forecast for lifting interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 27.45 points, to 28,586.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 5.11 points, to 3,520.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.14 percent, or 3.36 points, to 2,362.76.