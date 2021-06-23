UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday morning following two days of losses and tracking a record close on Wall Street as fears over Federal Reserve monetary policy ease for now.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 158.48 points, to 28,468.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.40 points to 3,557.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.38 points, to 2,412.79.

